1. Campaign office defaced: Liberal MP Catherine McKenna says she hopes that vicious acts of vandalism, including the one at her campaign office, won't deter women from pursuing careers in politics.

2. Liberal minority: The 43rd Parliament is going to work differently under a minority government, but given the ideological split between the major opposition parties, experts say the Liberals will have stronger footing.

3. Alberta budget: Alberta's UCP government has delivered its first budget featuring cuts to civil workers and counts on a pipeline surge to increase revenue as the province works to balance the books by 2023.

4. Children injuries: A new study claims that trampoline injuries in the U.S. have increased over a decade, possibly due to the rise of trampoline parks aimed at kids.

5. Sobeys 'smart cart': Shopping carts at a Toronto-area grocery store can do much more than haul food around thanks to new technology that allows shoppers to skip checkout lines and pay at their cart as grocers scramble to innovate in a changing retail landscape.

One more thing…

Costume controversy: Kmart stores in Australia recently pulled a children's bride costume from its shelves after an online petition called it "inappropriate and offensive," considering child brides are a real global issue.