In the fourth of CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme's interviews with the major federal party leaders, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh talks about his key platform pledges, a minority government scenario and the progressive vote. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

2. Election issues: Famous Canadian Rick Hansen is among those living with disabilities wondering why accessibility has not become a more prominent election campaign issue.

3. Syria ceasefire: The U.S. and Turkey have agreed to a five-day ceasefire in the Turks' deadly attacks on Kurdish fighters in northern Syria after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly pulled American troops from the area.

4. Blue buckets: While some U.S. parents are giving their kids blue buckets this Halloween to signify a child with autism, a leading Canadian advocacy group says it opposes the trend for "singling out children."

5. 'Effing Filet O' Fish': A chef at an Edmonton restaurant has changed the name of a tongue-in-cheek burger after he was told to cease and desist by fast food giant McDonald's.

Junk food cravings: A new study suggests that not getting enough sleep has almost the same impact on our food choices as smoking cannabis and can give you the munchies for sweet and fatty foods.