A surge of deceptive phone calls is victimizing vulnerable Canadians, and the federal government wants telecom companies to solve it. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Spam calls: An influx of scam and robocalls purporting to be from federal organizations including the Canadian Revenue Agency and RCMP has frustrated Canadians across the country, with many receiving multiple calls a day.

2. Ontario murders: A father is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a nine-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were found dead inside a Brampton, Ont. home.

3. Caucus meeting: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his new government has a lot of work to do to ensure it is governing for the entire country, but his MPs are warning him not to go too far to placate regions that reject Liberal values.

4. Flying with marijuana: A Vancouver-bound Air Canada flight forced to land in Washington State left some passengers scrambling to figure out what to do with the cannabis products they were carrying.

5. Remembrance Day: A former Canadian surgeon general who retired from military service years ago is still answering the call of duty at the Ontario clinic where he exclusively treats veterans.

One more thing…

Lizzo cover: A California teacher has put her own spin on Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" to motivate her Grade 2 class, encouraging them to be good students and do their homework.