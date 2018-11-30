Canada, Mexico and the United States will pen the new North American free trade pact Friday but the agreement is not ratified until each country passes it through their legislative body -- and it could face resistance from the U.S. Congress. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Deal signing: Canada will sign the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement today in Buenos Aires, Argentina on the sidelines of the high-drama G20 summit.

2. Trump’s team: U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has confessed in a guilty plea that he lied to congress about a Moscow real estate deal he pursued for Trump.

3. Officer shooting: Provincial police and Ontario's police watchdog are conducting separate investigations into an altercation between two Niagara officers that sent one to hospital in critical condition.

4. B.C. tremor: A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck the area of Fort St. John, B.C. Thursday night but Earthquakes Canada says there are no reports of damage.

5. Airline apologizes: Southwest Airlines has apologized to a mother who says a gate agent mocked her five-year-old daughter’s name Abcde and posted it on social media.

One more thing...

Subscriber fees: Another price hike is on the way for Netflix Canada subscribers as competition heats up among the biggest streaming video services.