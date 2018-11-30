

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada, Mexico and the United States will pen the new North American free trade pact Friday but the agreement is not ratified until each country passes it through their legislative body -- and it could face resistance from the U.S. Congress. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Deal signing: Canada will sign the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement today in Buenos Aires, Argentina on the sidelines of the high-drama G20 summit.

2. Trump’s team: U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has confessed in a guilty plea that he lied to congress about a Moscow real estate deal he pursued for Trump.

3. Officer shooting: Provincial police and Ontario's police watchdog are conducting separate investigations into an altercation between two Niagara officers that sent one to hospital in critical condition.

4. B.C. tremor: A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck the area of Fort St. John, B.C. Thursday night but Earthquakes Canada says there are no reports of damage.

5. Airline apologizes: Southwest Airlines has apologized to a mother who says a gate agent mocked her five-year-old daughter’s name Abcde and posted it on social media.

One more thing...

Subscriber fees: Another price hike is on the way for Netflix Canada subscribers as competition heats up among the biggest streaming video services.