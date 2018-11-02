

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has "no credibility" to set Canada’s immigration levels. In other news, authorities have confirmed the man caught on camera for pouring his drink on the counter and pushing over a cash register at a Tim Hortons has been arrested.

1. Border woes: One day after the Liberal government unveiled plans to ramp up immigration levels to 350, 000 people by 2021, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel said that "Canadians’ appetite" for immigration has decreased.

2. Without transportation: Organizations that help the homeless and those fleeing domestic violence say they have lost a vital resource with Greyhound's exit from the West.

3. Political rallies: U.S. politicians are bringing star power to the campaign trail with celebrity endorsements in the final days before the midterm elections.

4. Public outburst: Police say the man caught on camera in the midst of a meltdown at a British Columbia Tim Hortons after his Ice Capp order was wrong has been arrested.

5. IBD impact: A new report has found that inflammatory bowel disease is growing at an alarming rate among Canadians children with 7,000 kids currently living with IBD -- a 50 per cent increase from 15 years ago.

Old prison: The province of Ontario says they will accept the “best offer” after putting an historic jail up for sale at just $1.