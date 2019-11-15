The B.C. government has announced tough new regulations in an attempt to curb the growing trend of vaping among youths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaping rules: B.C. has unveiled tough new regulations covering everything from vaping flavours to nicotine levels, including a 13 per cent tax increase on vaping products and a ban on advertising in youth hangouts.

2. Liberal minority: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh laid out two paths before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he approaches the start of his term in power: either collaborate with the NDP or with the Conservatives, but not both.

3. Hockey remarks: The family of one of the survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash say they will no longer speak with CTV News over The Social host Jessica Allen's comments following the firing of hockey commentator Don Cherry.

4. St. Michael's sex assault: A teenager who was sexually assaulted by his football teammates at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto could not bring himself to write a victim impact statement because it would force him to relive the experience.

5. 'Answering the Calls': Elementary school students in Winnipeg have created an illustrated book to help other children understand the horrors endured in the residential school system.

Rare animal: A Michigan photographer's picture of a three-antlered deer has gone viral, with many praising him for spotting such a rare find in the wild.