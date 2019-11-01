While the rest of Canada wakes up with a sugar hangover, residents of some Quebec communities will venture out tonight after postponing Halloween due to bad weather. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Equalization reform: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is putting a spotlight on the age-old equalization reform debate and demanding the federal government take action to make sure his province gets a sweeter deal -- but is there legitimacy to his argument?

2. Stabbing attack: Winnipeg police have charged a man with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing of a 3-year-old boy who remains on life support. The family says the child is now in the care of the province.

3. Measles vaccine: A pair of studies suggest the measles virus can wipe out most of the immune system's memory, meaning those who contract the virus as a child could face lingering effects.

4. Marijuana legalization: Despite pot consumption being more common among younger age groups, new data finds that seniors are the country's fastest-growing category of cannabis users.

5. Restorative justice: A rape victim who spent hours face-to-face with her rapist describes the restorative justice process that led her to find closure, healing and even forgiveness for the man who sexually assaulted her.

One more thing…

'Grocery store on wheels': An innovative initiative in Calgary and Edmonton is providing residents in under-served communities with access to affordable and nutritious food, via its mobile grocery stores.