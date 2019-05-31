

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Alberta government says wildfires burning across the northern part of the province have forced about 10,000 people from their homes. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Alberta wildfires: Satellite imagery from outer space shows the powerful day-by-day spread of the 28 wildfires in northern Alberta, nine of which fire officials say are burning out of control.

2. Canadian waste: Sixty-nine shipping containers filled with trash are on their way back to Canada, after being loaded onto a container ship in the Philippines port of Subic.

3. Trump tariffs: In a surprise announcement that could derail the new NAFTA deal, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he is placing a 5 per cent tariff on all Mexican imports.

4. Budapest tour boat: Hungarian police have detained the captain of a cruise ship that struck and sank a sightseeing boat packed with South Korean tourists on the Danube River.

5. NBA Finals: Raptors forward Pascal Siakam scored 32 points to lift the Toronto Raptors to a historic 118-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

One more thing…

Puffin population: A mass die-off of tufted puffins in the Bering Sea is being linked to climate change and dwindling food supply, and researchers say their findings could be bad news for seabirds.