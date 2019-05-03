

CTVNews.ca Staff





When political parties make sweet-sounding promises during the federal election campaign, Canadians will have a new way to find out what those pledges could cost. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. The cost of a promise: The Parliamentary Budget Officer has launched a new service to provide analysis and cost estimates on political parties' election platform promises.

2. Unusual stroke: A 28-year-old man recently suffered a potentially life-threatening stroke after cracking his neck. He survived, but he will likely face lifelong consequences.

3. Shot during sex: An Alberta man who accidentally shot his girlfriend while they were having sex has won an appeal to serve his sentence in the community instead of in jail.

4. Garbage war over: Global Affairs Canada said it has made an offer to remove six containers of garbage from the shores of the Philippines, where President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to declare war over the issue.

5. Three-eyed snake: Park rangers in northern Australia recently stumbled upon a three-eyed snake they’ve nicknamed "Monty Python." X-rays reveal that all three eyes were part of the same skull.

One more thing…

Keanu in Toy Story: Canada will get a chance to shine in “Toy Story 4.” The latest trailer for the upcoming movie features a new Canadian stuntman character voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves.