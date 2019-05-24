

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two men have been charged following an RCMP investigation which found 17 victims of child abuse on a Manitoba First Nation. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Brexit: Theresa May has announced that she will step down as U.K. Conservative Party leader on June 7, sparking a contest to become Britain's next prime minister.

2. Child abuse: Police say several children between the ages of 3 and 15 were victimized by two men between 2011 and 2017 in the Garden Hill First Nation, a fly-in community northeast of Winnipeg.

3. Queen photos: Canadian monarchists say a new federal government policy to stop mailing prints of the Queen's portrait to her subjects is "unhelpful" to Canada's identity as a constitutional monarchy.

4. Japan daycare: A Canadian instructor has been fired from an unlicensed daycare centre in Japan after a co-worker shared secretly-captured videos that appear to show him roughly handling and hitting children.

5. Safe sex: A new University of Guelph study has found that women are less likely to want to use a condom during sex if they find the man attractive.

One more thing…

Bald eagle: A Canadian amateur photographer is experiencing sudden worldwide fame after his perfectly symmetrical bald eagle picture became a viral hit.