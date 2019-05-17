

CTVNews.ca Staff





Voters in Newfoundland and Labrador have reduced the incumbent liberals to minority status for the first time since 1971. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Newfoundland election: Premier Dwight Ball's Liberals have been re-elected in Newfoundland, ending a string of victories by right-leaning parties in the last five provincial elections.

2. Conrad Black: In an interview with CTV News, Black says U.S. President Donald Trump "might not have been very enthused" to grant him a pardon had he been publicly critical of the president.

3. Boeing software: Boeing says it has finished with its updates to the flight-control software implicated in two deadly crashes involving its 737 Max, moving a step closer to getting the jet back in the sky.

4. Driver's licence: An Ontario man is fuming after receiving a notice indicating his licence had been suspended due to a ticket he claims he paid more than 30 years ago.

5. Marijuana legalization: Cannabis intoxication among children has spiked in Montreal since marijuana was legalized last fall, and health officials are urging parents to be vigilant about keeping candy-like pot edibles away from kids.

One more thing…

GOT fans: Hundreds of thousands of disappointed Game of Thrones fans have signed a petition calling for the show's final season to be remade.