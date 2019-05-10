U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff hike on Chinese goods took effect today and Beijing says it will retaliate -- which may put a trade strain on other countries. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

From the desk of CTV News Channel: Washington slaps new tariffs on China; there is a state of emergency in Pembroke, Ont. due to flooding and Philadelphia forces a game seven with the Toronto Raptors. Watch these stories and more today.

1. Money laundering: An independent report estimates that $5 billion was laundered through British Columbia's real estate market last year and increased the cost of buying a home by five per cent.

2. Mark Norman case: Opposition MPs are accusing the Liberals of covering up information in suspended Vice-Admiral Mark Norman's case after federal prosecutors stayed the charge of breach of trust against him.

3. Medical tourism: A self-described "caravan of Americans" with Type 1 diabetes recently travelled into Canada to get dramatically cheaper, life-saving insulin -- and they say this won't be the last time they do it.

4. Elks killed: No charges will be laid after RCMP say a group of teens spooked a herd of elk prior to the animals being struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on the Trans-Canada Highway.

5. Royal Baby: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's unconventional name choice has raised eyebrows, while others were puzzled by the double-barrelled surname used by the Queen's descendants since 1960.

One more thing…

Veggie burger: McDonald's is joining the emerging meatless burger trend as it adds the "Big Vegan TS" burger to its menu in Germany, which is one of the chain's biggest international markets.

Big Vegan TS