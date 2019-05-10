

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff hike on Chinese goods took effect today and Beijing says it will retaliate -- which may put a trade strain on other countries. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Money laundering: An independent report estimates that $5 billion was laundered through British Columbia's real estate market last year and increased the cost of buying a home by five per cent.

2. Mark Norman case: Opposition MPs are accusing the Liberals of covering up information in suspended Vice-Admiral Mark Norman's case after federal prosecutors stayed the charge of breach of trust against him.

3. Medical tourism: A self-described "caravan of Americans" with Type 1 diabetes recently travelled into Canada to get dramatically cheaper, life-saving insulin -- and they say this won't be the last time they do it.

4. Elks killed: No charges will be laid after RCMP say a group of teens spooked a herd of elk prior to the animals being struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on the Trans-Canada Highway.

5. Royal Baby: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's unconventional name choice has raised eyebrows, while others were puzzled by the double-barrelled surname used by the Queen's descendants since 1960.

One more thing…

Veggie burger: McDonald's is joining the emerging meatless burger trend as it adds the "Big Vegan TS" burger to its menu in Germany, which is one of the chain's biggest international markets.