CTV News contributor Richard Crouse gives you the scoop films you should check out in theatres this weekend.

1. New commissioner: CTV News has learned that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to name assistant commissioner Brenda Lucki as Canada's first permanent female RCMP commissioner today.

2. Young mother: A grieving new father is looking for answers after he says his wife suddenly developed a fatal strep infection last month just days after giving birth to their first son.

3. Rocket men: U.S. President Donald Trump says he has agreed to visit North Korea in May and meet with dictator Kim Jong Un to discuss how to end the country's nuclear weapons program.

4. Speaking out: The sons of an Iranian-Canadian professor who died under unclear circumstances in a Tehran prison have arrived in Canada, and are denouncing Iranian authorities who wouldn't let their mother leave the country.

5. Fairytale carriages: Which carriage will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle use at their wedding? CTVNews.ca analyzes the many options fit for a prince (and others fit for the Queen) with a look at the Royal Mews’ fleet of state coaches and landaus.

And one more thing… "A Wrinkle in Time" is made with heart – and has visuals that will make your eyeballs dance – but it feels like it bites off more than it can chew.