Today is International Women's Day and people around the world are celebrating the achievements of women and supporting women's rights while calling for gender equality. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Possible carcinogen: Foods such as French fries and potato chips have been linked to genome mutations that could lead to cancer, according to the results of new study.

2. SNC-Lavalin affair: Prime Minister Trudeau says that an "erosion of trust" between himself and Jody Wilson-Raybould lies behind the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

3. Paul Manafort: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for tax and bank fraud related to his work advising Ukrainian politicians.

4. Demolition request: The family of Barry and Honey Sherman wants to tear down the Toronto mansion where the billionaire couple was murdered.

5. Cancer treatment: Despite a discouraging prognosis, advocates for pancreatic cancer patients say Canadian-born "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek could beat the disease.

One more thing…

Checked baggage: CTV Regina took a behind-the-scenes tour to see what your bag goes through at the airport from the time you drop it off until it's packed on the plane.