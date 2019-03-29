

CTVNews.ca Staff





Up to 1,500 employees will be out of work this September after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Canada eliminates a third shift at its assembly plant in Windsor, Ont. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. SNC-Lavalin case: New and supplementary evidence -- including a written statement, plus copies of emails and text messages -- from former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould is set to be made public today.

2. Auto industry: The decision to cut jobs at an Ontario Fiat Chrysler plant comes after the two types of minivans manufactured at the plant saw sales plummet dramatically last year.

3. Wow Air: Two Canadian brothers were among the thousands of passengers stranded after Icelandic budget airline WOW Air shut down with both saying there was a lack of communication from the company.

4. Grassy Narrows: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized for his "lack of respect" at a fundraiser, responding to a protester who confronted him about mercury contamination on the Grassy Narrows First Nation.

5. Secularism bill: CTVNews.ca takes an in-depth look at the Quebec government's controversial bill aimed at preventing some public-sector employees from wearing overt religious symbols.

One more thing…

Bumpy landing: Passengers on an Air Canada flight endured a tense descent into an Ottawa airport on Thursday after a collision with a bird forced the plane to land with one engine.