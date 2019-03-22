

The driver of the semi-truck that collided with the Humboldt Broncos' team bus will be sentenced today after pleading guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm back in January. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Voting marathon: The record-setting House of Commons marathon voting session came to an end early Friday morning, with new comments from former cabinet minister Jane Philpott reviving the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

2. Crash sentencing: The mother of a survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash hopes truck driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is given a sentence long enough to send a clear message to others on the road.

3. Brexit delay: European Union leaders on Thursday offered the U.K. more time to ease itself out of the bloc, on the condition that Parliament approves Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal next week.

4. Alberta election: Alberta Party candidate Joanne Gui says she was brought to tears after one of her campaign signs in northern Calgary was defaced with profane and racist graffiti.

5. Mexico surgery: An Ontario family is warning parents to take out health insurance when they travel, after their child needed emergency surgery in Mexico -- which cost a staggering $46,000.

Mother of Dragons: 'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke revealed that she has had two life-threatening aneurysms, and two brain surgeries, since the show began.