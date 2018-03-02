

CTVNews.ca Staff





Construction has begun on a special B.C. community designed to help those suffering from dementia. There are also concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's talk of tariffs could hurt Canadians.

Plus, CTV News contributor Richard Crouse gives you the lowdown on the films you need to see – and should avoid – in theatres this weekend.

1. Misconduct claims: Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has reinstated her chief of staff and campaign director after he previously stepped aside over concerns that he hadn’t done enough to support women allegedly harassed by a Manitoba politician.

2. Dementia village: Construction has begun on a special B.C. community for people with dementia, and there's already a lot of interest from potential residents, says the project leader.

3. Tariff concern: U.S. President Donald Trump's talk of trade tariffs could impact Canadian wallets. Critics say that tariffs on aluminum and steel could unintentionally push American companies to boost the prices of cars, trucks and 12-packs of beer.

4. Passenger burned: A passenger was burned in a fire caused by a cellphone on board an Air Canada flight that was preparing to leave Toronto for Vancouver.

5. Musicians in a simulator: A Nova Scotia musician has turned his home office into a functional flight simulator, and is inviting fellow musicians along for a virtual flight.

And one more thing… Like its main character played by Jennifer Lawrence, 'Red Sparrow' isn't what it seems to be, it’s an austere, cold film, and not just in its bleak Russian backdrop, writes Richard Crouse.