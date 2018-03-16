

1. Assisted life: A landmark lawsuit has been filed by an Ontario man suffering from an incurable neurological disease. He alleges that health officials will not provide him with an assisted home care team of his choosing, instead offering, among other things, medically assisted death.

2. Gun control: The federal government is set to introduce an anticipated and potentially controversial gun control bill early next week, CTV News has learned. The bill is thought to include measures to boost screening for prospective gun owners.

3. Water risks? The World Health Organization says it will review the potential risks of tiny plastic particles in bottled water after a study found 'widespread' microplastic contamination.

4. Separatist events: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his attendance and participation at Sikh nationalist events is not because he's necessarily sympathetic to the cause, rather he views the gatherings as a chance to share his beliefs.

5. Introducing 'Steve': Amateur scientists in Canada have helped researchers discover a new type of northern lights.

And one more thing… "Tomb Raider's" story and action are fairly generic but Alicia Vikander carries the day, reshaping a character we already thought we knew, CTV contributor Richard Crouse writes in his weekly edition of movie reviews.