

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet today to fill the vacancy left following Jody Wilson-Raybould's abrupt departure. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Cabinet shuffle: Sources tell CTV News that Trudeau's cabinet shuffle will be small, adding that no new faces are expected to join the team.

2. SNC-Lavalin case: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's former top adviser Gerald Butts will appear before the House of Commons Justice Committee to testify on the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

3. Canada reacts: When it comes to Canadians' reactions to the ongoing SNC-Lavalin scandal, it appears that opinions could not be more different between the provinces of Quebec and Alberta.

4. Momo challenge: Are children really being contacted by a stranger telling them to harm themselves? CTVNews.ca explains what is and is not known about the Momo Challenge.

5. Sleep study: After a hectic week at work, it might be tempting to laze away the weekend in bed, but a new report suggests that catching up on sleep doesn't actually help.

One more thing…

Hockey hero: A young fan of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price had an emotional meeting with the superstar after his dying mother promised the visit.