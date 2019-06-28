

The Prime Minister's Office says Canada has received support from European leaders at the G20 Summit on the issue of two detained Canadians in China. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Saudi arms deal: Canada shows no signs of slowing down shipments of light-armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia despite growing concerns of human rights abuses and an outstanding debt to Canada of more than $1 billion, CTV News has learned.

2. G20 Summit: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said China has been hearing about the detention of two Canadians from a range of countries at the G20 Summit in a "broad international coalition" of support.

3. Raptors parade: Officials have confirmed that a baby who suffered a medical episode during the Toronto Raptors' NBA victory parade in downtown Toronto earlier this month has died.

4. Marijuana legalization: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who voted against legalization, now says his government would keep cannabis legal and also support pardoning Canadians convicted of pot possession if elected.

5. Lyme disease: A veterinary clinic in southern Ontario is sounding the alarm after discovering a rare tick known to cause a meat allergy in humans with no known cure.

Picky eaters: Some parents have been posting videos of themselves beating stuffed animals in front of their children as a way to coerce them to eat, but one parenting consultant calls the tactic "disturbing."