

CTVNews.ca Staff





Major airlines around the world are rerouting flights to avoid the area surrounding the Strait of Hormuz for fear they could be mistakenly attacked after Iran shot down an American drone. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Trudeau in Washington: After meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Donald Trump said he will press China's president to release two detained Canadians when he meets with him next week.

2. Data breach: A now-fired Desjardins employee leaked the personal information of more than 2.9 million of the credit union's members outside of the organization in what the company is calling a "malevolent" act.

3. Dominican deaths: An Ontario wife is questioning her husband's sudden death in the Dominican Republic in April after at least nine American tourists have died there over the past year.

4. Bone spurs: Humans appear to be growing horn-like protrusions at the back of the head, and researchers believe smartphones and tablets may be to blame for putting unprecedented strain on users' bodies.

5. Loyalty points: Every day, millions of Canadians are earning rewards on everything from groceries to flights through customer loyalty programs, but where do all these points go when they die?

One more thing…

Never-before-seen images: A remarkable collection of photos taken in the days and weeks following the terrorist attack in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, has been made public for the first time.