The Toronto Raptors have made history, dethroning the Golden State Warriors and winning the franchise's first-ever NBA championship. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. NBA Finals: Kawhi Leornard was named MVP and Kyle Lowry had 26 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 to win the 2019 NBA championship.

2. Canada-China relations: In an interview with CTV's Power play, Canada's former ambassador to China said the row between the two countries is the "worst crisis" he has ever seen in diplomatic relations.

3. Trump aid: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has announced that she will leave her post at the end of the month while U.S. President Donald Trump is encouraging her to run for governor of Arkansas.

4. Teacher suspended: An Ontario teacher has been suspended from teaching for six months after the profession's regulatory college found her guilty of grabbing, pushing, and shaking her students.

5. Opioid deaths: Opioid-related deaths occurred once every two hours in 2018, according to new government data that found no region is being harder hit by the crisis than Western Canada.

One more thing…

Home prices: A new report has found that Canadian millennials would need their annual earnings to double -- or the average home price to drop by $223,000 -- to achieve housing affordability.