

CTVNews.ca Staff





The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, causing injuries and damage followed by a swarm of ongoing aftershocks. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Earthquake preparedness: With California being hit by its largest earthquake in decades, it might seem like a good time to make sure you're prepared for such a disaster -- especially if you live on Canada's West Coast.

2. Alexander Graham Bell: In his Fourth of July speech, U.S. President Donald Trump listed off a number great Americans, but his inclusion of telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell confused some Canadians.

3. Dog food warning: Dry pet food products widely available in Canada are being investigated in the United States for possible connections to a disease that can lead to congestive heart failure in dogs.

4. Anti-carbon tax: If you have received automated text messages asking about the federal carbon tax, you may be wondering how a coalition of third-party advertising groups got your phone number.

5. Ice cream licker: Police in Texas say they believe they have found the woman seen in a viral video opening a tub of ice cream and taking a lick before returning it to the store's freezer.

One more thing…

Promising surgery: The results of a new study show that surgeons in Australia were able to restore arm function in paralyzed patients, allowing them to feed themselves, use tools and handle electronic devices.