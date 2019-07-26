

Eyewitness reports about two teens wanted in connection with three B.C. murders have led RCMP to believe that the suspects are hiding out in a remote part of northern Manitoba, a strain of tapeworm causes trouble in Alberta, and why a Canadian man spent more than half a million dollars on a pair of Nikes. Here's what else you need to know to start your day:

1. Nation-wide search narrows: Investigators believe that two teenage suspects wanted in connection with three B.C. murders are hiding in the wilderness near a remote northern Manitoba town.

2. Major drug arrest: Mexican police say they've arrested an alleged cartel leader who appeared in a CTV W5 investigation earlier this year.

3. Tapeworm trouble: A strain of tapeworm that causes a ‘tumour-like disease’ in humans is now common in Albertan wildlife, according to new research.

4. Political pessimism: A new Nanos survey suggests that Canadians are nearly twice as likely to feel angry or pessimistic toward the federal government as they are to feel satisfied or optimistic.

5. Overcoming limitations: A man who lost his sight and a woman born without the ability to walk say they're a perfect match for climbing mountains together.

A pricey shoe: A Canadian man has set a new world record after he spent more than $550,000 on an ultra-rare pair of Nike sneakers.