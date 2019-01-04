

CTVNews.ca Staff





China has arrested 13 Canadians over the past month, Democrat Nancy Pelosi becomes House Speaker and April Wine’s frontman is reunited with a long-lost guitar.

1. Crackdown on Canadians: Since Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in early December, 13 Canadians have been detained in China.

2. Map oddities: The Northwest Angle isn’t the only place along the Canada-U.S. border that’s a “pene-exclave” -- part of a country that can only be conveniently reached through the territory of another.

3. Pelosi power: Democrat and NAFTA naysayer Nancy Pelosi has become House Speaker after her party made major gains in the 2019 U.S. midterm elections.

4. Highway close call: Three women narrowly avoided death after a sheet of plywood came crashing through a car’s windscreen on a busy highway west of Toronto.

5. Rocking reunion: Nearly 50 years after it was stolen, April Wine frontman Myles Goodwyn has been reunited with his 1962 Gibson Melody Maker guitar.

And one more thing…

You snooze, you lose: Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket in British Columbia a year ago has lost out on $1 million after it expired Thursday at 4:30 p.m. PST.