Two people including a minor have been arrested in Kingston, Ont., in connection with a national security investigation involving the FBI. However, there is no imminent threat. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. High-level operation: Sources tell CTV News that the RCMP, Kingston police and the FBI were all involved in raids on Thursday night regarding a matter of national security.

2. Meng Wanzhou: Canada's Ambassador to China John McCallum has walked back his controversial comments about the Huawei executive's extradition case, saying he "misspoke."

3. Diplomatic dispute: Canada is planning to host a meeting of countries from the Americas in an international effort to apply pressure on Venezuela until democracy is restored.

4. Plane illness: Ten passengers were transported to hospital after a dozen travellers on board an Air Transat flight at a Quebec City airport reported feeling unwell just before takeoff.

5. Mental health: While some may blame the rise of smartphones for an increase in mental health conditions, a number of doctors are using the technology to monitor when Canadians slip into darkened moods.

One more thing…

Unlikely pet: A Pennsylvania man says his 5-foot-long emotional support alligator helps him deal with his depression.