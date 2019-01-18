

CTVNews.ca Staff





The killing of a Canadian mining executive in Burkina Faso after another Canadian went missing in the country in December is drawing attention to the security risks with travelling to unstable regions. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Kidnapping victim: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has called the killing of a Halifax man in Burkina Faso a "terrible crime" and says Canada is working to bring those responsible to justice.

2. Border wall: U.S. President Donald Trump has cancelled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to visit troops overseas as negotiations to end the month-long partial government shutdown remain stalled.

3. Ottawa bus crash: A passenger who stayed behind to help a woman seriously injured in last week's Ottawa bus crash says she would like to meet the woman she rescued to give her a hug.

4. Intravenous injection: A man in Ireland ended up in hospital after injecting himself with monthly doses of his own semen in an attempt to cure chronic back pain.

5. Moose war: A Norwegian town's deputy mayor says her town will do whatever is necessary to prevent Moose Jaw, Sask. from reclaiming the title of having the world's largest moose sculpture.

One more thing…

New diet: A group of leading scientists says that a diet change could help improve the environment, arguing that the world's population should not only eat what is best for their health but also the planet.