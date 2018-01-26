

Allegations of sexual misconduct have been levelled against Ontario MPP Patrick Brown and Calgary MP Kent Hehr, while former Nova Scotia PC leader Jamie Baillie has resigned amid accusations of inappropriate behaviour, shaking up the Canadian political scene.

1. Shakeup: The Ontario Progressive Conservatives are set to choose a new leader today, after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged surrounding the behaviour of former leader Patrick Brown. Brown's resignation is one of several shaking the Canadian political scene.

2. Hehr resigns: Kent Hehr, the federal minister for sport and persons with disabilities, has resigned from cabinet pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

3. Tommy Banks: Tommy Banks, a renowned Edmonton jazz pianist and former senator, has died at the age of 81.

4. Facing charges: Chief Military Judge Col. Mario Dutil faces three charges related to fraud. The charges, announced Thursday, include one count of an act of a fraudulent nature; one count of willfully making a false entry in a document; and one count of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

5. Testing for gas: Scientists suspect there are countless homes across the country with unsettling levels of radon gas. Despite those concerns, Health Canada says only about 6 per cent of Canadian homes have been tested for radon.

And one more thing: CTV News contributor Richard Crouse calls "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool" a three Kleenex film that will make you want to go back and check out Gloria Grahame’s real-life movies.