

CTVNews.ca Staff





Concerns are being raised about the overrepresentation of Indigenous children in the foster care system; plus a man charged with first-degree murder in the presumed deaths of two men who vanished from Toronto's gay village last year is set to appear in court today.

Plus, CTV News contributor Richard Crouse gives you the lowdown on the films to check out at the theatre this weekend.

1. Man charged: Toronto police have arrested and charged a suspect in the deaths of two men who went missing last spring near the city’s gay village. And, while police have yet to locate any bodies, investigators believe there could be more victims.

2. Secret delivery: An Indigenous woman in Winnipeg says she is preparing to give birth at home, over concerns that if she delivers in hospital, the child will be seized by Manitoba's Child and Family Services system. The story comes as Ottawa prepares for an emergency meeting of officials to discuss the overrepresentation of Indigenous children in foster care.

3. Epi-pen shortage: Health Canada is issuing a warning about a shortage of EpiPen auto-injectors with the 0.3 mg format.

4. Amazon short list: Toronto is the only Canadian city to make Amazon's short list as a potential site for their second headquarters.

5. Meteor burning: A mysterious fireball seen soaring across the night sky in Alberta earlier this week was a meteor, an astronomer has confirmed.

And one more thing..."12 Strong" is both conventional and unconventional in its approach, writes Richard Crouse.