

CTVNews.ca Staff





Today's 5 things to know as you start your day: The latest on the military justice system report, some Ontario parents frustrated by OHIP+ hurdles, and the first look at Team Canada.

1. CTV exclusive: Top military officers are under investigation over whether they unlawfully suppressed a report that is critical of the military justice system.

2. OHIP+ hurdles: Some Ontario parents whose children have serious or chronic illnesses say the new OHIP+ program, which provides free prescription drug coverage for those under 25, is creating more hurdles for them to access crucial, and often expensive, medications.

3. B.C. avalanche warning: Avalanche Canada says recent snowstorms and warming temperatures have left the snowpack unstable “to a critical point” in areas from the Kootenays east to the Alberta border, and north toward Prince George.

4. CES 2018 gets weird: The 2018 Consumer Electronics Show is about more than giant TVs and smart fridges. Here’s a look at three things you wouldn’t expect to find.

5. Team Canada: With no NHL stars on the bench, Canada’s Olympic hockey team is drawing talent from seven different leagues across North America and Europe.

...And one more thing:

Everyone’s favourite marmalade-addicted teddy bear is on the silver screen again. Here’s what Richard Crouse has to say about his latest adventure.