Black mould in the homes of a small First Nations community in northern Ontario has left some children with respiratory issues and rashes, while one child has had to be airlifted for emergency treatment. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Housing conditions: After issuing a state of emergency, the chief of Cat Lake First Nation says he hopes that the government will order an evacuation with over half of the community's homes deemed uninhabitable because of excessive mould.

2. Accused interference: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denying allegations that his office told Canada's former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to help SNC-Lavalin avoid criminal prosecution.

3. Thermal paper: A new experiment has found that retail workers are being exposed to "worrying" levels of industrial chemicals found on receipts that have been linked to diabetes, obesity, ADHD and cancer.

4. Mysterious illness: After Canadian diplomats who fell ill in Cuba filed a $28-million lawsuit against the government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the health impacts they experienced are "real."

5. Sentencing verdict: Serial killer Bruce McArthur is set to be sentenced today after pleading guilty last week to murdering eight men with ties to Toronto's gay village.

One more thing...

Hockey brawl: A member of a Nova Scotia university hockey team has taken responsibility for making a comment about sexual assault to an opposing player that led to a bench-clearing fight.