The sentencing hearing for the truck driver involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has ended with lawyers arguing sentences for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu ranging from 1 1/2 years in jail to 10 years in prison. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Sidhu sentencing: The truck driver who crashed into the Humboldt Broncos bus has apologized to the families in court, taking responsibility for killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

2. New stat holiday: The federal government is struggling to decide on the date for a new Indigenous-focused statutory holiday, or whether the focus should be sombre or celebratory.

3. Paris court: Two French police officers have each been sentenced to seven years in prison after they were found guilty of gang-raping a Canadian tourist at Paris police headquarters.

4. Mental mindfulness: A new Canadian study shows that practicing a specific form of meditation know as Sahaj Samadhi seems to ease the symptoms of late-life depression and anxiety.

5. Polar Vortex: With much of Canada in a deep freeze, Winnipeg's homeless population is getting some protection from the elements in the form of coats that double as sleeping bags.

One more thing...

Miami mystery: The FBI and local police in Florida are looking for suspects after a sinkhole revealed a secret tunnel leading to a nearby bank.