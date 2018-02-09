

CTVNews.ca Staff





On five things to know today: Subway stations double as emergency bomb shelters in Seoul, the Dow Jones drops more than 1,000 points for the second time in a week, and an explosion risk has forced the recall of karaoke microphones.

Also, Richard Crouse lays out the films you should see in theatres this weekend.

1. Nuclear tension: CTV News’ Peter Akman visited a subway station in Seoul that doubles as an emergency shelter, as North Korea shows its military might on the eve of the Pyeongchang Games.

2. Military lawsuit: The federal government is getting closer to settling a lawsuit with current and former members of the Canadian Forces who allege rampant sexual misconduct and gender discrimination within the military, CTV News has learned.

3. Dow Jones drops 1,000 points: All eyes will be on the stock market today after the Dow sank more than 1,000 points for the second time in a week.

4. Exploding karaoke microphones: A karaoke microphone sold across Canada is being taken off shelves after reports of the toy bursting into flames or melting, even when it’s not in use.

5. Don’t panic: A newly discovered space rock will pass within 64,000 kilometres of Earth on Friday afternoon -- less than one-fifth the distance to the moon.

And one more thing...

Heading to the movies this weekend? “Fifty Shades Freed” feels like breaking up with someone you know you’ll never see again, says film critic Richard Crouse.