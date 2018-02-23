

CTVNews.ca Staff





Federal politicians are speaking out after a man was acquitted of murder in the death of a teenaged Indigenous girl in Winnipeg. Plus, Toronto police say they are going to provide an update in the investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

CTV News contributor Richard Crouse has cast his eyes over the films you need to see, or avoid, at theatres this weekend.

1. Cormier trial: Federal politicians say that "we need to do better" after a jury found Raymond Cormier not guilty in the death of Tina Fontaine.

2. McArthur investigation: Toronto police say they will be announcing an update on the investigation into Bruce McArthur later today. McArthur has been charged with killing five men.

3. Trudeau in India: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but controversy still lingers over the diplomatic trip.

4. La Loche shooting: A provincial court judge is expected to decide today whether a young man who shot and killed four people at a school and a home in northern Saskatchewan should be sentenced as an adult or a youth.

5. Special gift: A Nova Scotia toddler who befriended two garbage men received a special birthday gift, a toy recreation of his favourite garbage truck.

And one more thing… The film "Every Day" takes the long way around to drive home the point that making a spiritual connection with someone is just as important as clicking physically, says movie critic Richard Crouse.