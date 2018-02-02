

CTVNews.ca Staff





Happy Groundhog Day!

An NDP MP, who is the subject of an investigation into an allegation of "harassing behaviour towards women," says he feels the complaint may be politically motivated.

And CTV News contributor Richard Crouse lays out the films you should see in theatres this weekend.

1. Harassment allegation: The NDP MP who is now the subject of an investigation into an allegation of "harassing behaviour towards women" says he feels the complaint made by a colleague "might have been politically motivated."

2. Mulroney running: Political newcomer Caroline Mulroney will run for leadership of Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Party, a campaign source tells CTV News sister station CP24.

3. Mysterious packages: Amazon and the RCMP are investigating who is sending random gifts to post-secondary students' unions across the country, ranging from sex toys to fishing tackle.

4. Heading away: A new study says that more than 40 per cent of students at universities in the Maritimes leave the province they studied in after graduation.

5. Low prices: WestJet's new discount airline is promising $7.50 one-way flights between B.C. and Ontario for customers who book before Feb. 4.

And one more thing… "The Insult" is a serious, powerful film that offers not only emotion but also empathy, says film critic Richard Crouse.