Plus, a Canadian woman living in Norway says her son was taken away over a "misunderstanding."

1. Response criticized: Family members and classmates of victims of a Florida school shooting are criticizing the response from politicians, in the wake of the attack that killed 17 people.

2. Career over: A Nova Scotia teen has been forced to stop playing hockey due to a series of concussions, prompting an outpouring of calls from hockey parents to share stories of helping their children deal with such brain injuries.

3. Forcibly removed: A Canadian mother living in Norway says she is living a nightmare after child welfare authorities came into her home and took away her 12-year-old son over what she calls "a misunderstanding."

4. Film history: As the film "Black Panther" premieres, a McGill University student group hosted an advance screening saying that the massive interest in the film proves that "these stories should be told."

5. City slickers: A family of Alberta city slickers are documenting their move to the country, sharing on YouTube a glimpse of how their lives have changed.

And one more thing... "Black Panther" is a breath of fresh air, a warm breeze along the lines of "Ant-Man" or "Doctor Strange," films that transcend the superhero genre, pushing the form into new, unexplored territory.