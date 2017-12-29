

CTVNews.ca Staff





Nova Scotia will call an inquiry into the Lionel Desmond triple murder-suicide, a lawyer is warning about a gift card offer, and Apple apologizes for slowing down iPhones. Plus, a rare white rhino is born in Toronto.

Desmond inquiry: Nova Scotia says it will call an inquiry into the deaths of former soldier Lionel Desmond and his family. Desmond was diagnosed with PTSD and post-concussion disorder before killing three family members and himself.

Gift card warning: A lawyer working on a proposed class-action lawsuit against several companies for a bread price-fixing scheme says consumers should “read the fine print” before accepting the $25 gift cards offered by Loblaw.

Apple apology: Apple says it’s sorry for slowing down older iPhones. The company claims it was done to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue, rather than a plot to get people to buy newer models of phones.

Roy Moore officially the loser: Democrat Doug Jones' victory over Republican Roy Moore in Alabama was declared official Thursday despite a last-minute lawsuit. Moore argued there was voter fraud including people trucked in from other states.

Pepsi machine mystery solved: Police in New Brunswick have found the owner of a Pepsi machine that was found dumped in a potato field and stripped of its contents.

And one more thing…

How cold is it in Canada?

On Thursday daily highs across much of Canada were below -20 C. That meant many cities were colder than Mount Everest, Mars and Hell (a town in Norway).