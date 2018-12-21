

Saudi Arabia still owes Canada $1.84 billion for a shipment of light-armoured vehicles, adding a new layer of uncertainty to the already controversial arms deal. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Mattis resigns: U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has resigned after clashing with U.S. President Donald Trump over the abrupt withdrawal of American troops from Syria.

2. Arms deal: An undisclosed number of military vehicles assembled at the General Dynamics plant in London, Ont. were delivered to Saudi Arabia, but the kingdom has yet to pay for them.

3. Border fundraiser: A man in Florida has set up a GoFundMe campaign to pay for U.S. President Donald Trump's border wall as Trump and Congress continue to fight over a spending agreement.

4. Pot rules: Health Canada has released draft regulations for cannabis edibles and extracts, which include strict limits on dosage and ingredients. Here's what you need to know.

5. Unknown allergies: A new Canadian study has found that 7.5 per cent of anaphylaxis patients don't know the trigger for their allergic reaction and subsequently face inconsistent treatment.

Taking flight: As the holiday travel season hits its peak, air travel experts are warning travellers to be careful about what they pack, warning them to not bring these Christmas items.