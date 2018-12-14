

CTVNews.ca Staff





China ramps up its threats against Canada over Huawei arrest, cities across North America report bomb threat hoaxes, and why MPs won’t meet in Centre Block for at least another decade. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. China’s threat: Chinese state media warned of “revenge” and “unnecessary troubles” for Canada if federal officials don’t release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who was granted bail earlier this week.

2. Online scam: Bogus online ads are using fake endorsements from several Canadian media personalities to scam shoppers.

3. Fake bomb threats: Bomb threat hoaxes were reported Thursday in cities across Canada, including Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Winnipeg and across British Columbia.

4. Curtains close on Centre Block: Parliamentarians won’t debate in Centre Block for at least the next decade. The House and Senate have adjourned for the holidays, and the building will undergo major renovations for the next 10 years or more.

5. Trump’s evolving story: Initially, U.S. President Donald Trump denied knowing anything about hush payments made by his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen to two women who alleged affairs with him. Later, Trump called the payments a “private transaction.” Here’s a closer look at Trump’s changing version of events.

One more thing...

Work perks: A Montreal restaurant is sending its entire staff on an all-inclusive trip to Cuba for a week. The reason, according to the eatery’s owner, is to retain good workers.