

CTVNews.ca Staff





The body of a missing B.C. professor was found in Colombia and gas prices are expected to be volatile across Canada in 2019. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Ramazan Gencay: A professor at B.C.’s Simon Fraser University who went missing in Colombia has been found dead outside of Medellin, his colleagues and family say.

2. Gas prices: Most Canadians got a break at the pumps over the last couple of months but experts say gas prices are expected to be volatile in 2019.

3. Unauthorized weed: Bullying by senior managers at Bonify, a Winnipeg-based cannabis producer, contributed to unauthorized pot being shipped to some stores, an investigation concluded.

4. Marathon bomber: The lawyers for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are arguing that his convictions or death sentence should be tossed because it was impossible for him to get a fair trial.

5. Trump effect: In his first two years in office, U.S. President Donald Trump has rewritten the rules of the presidency. A look at how Washington, D.C. has changed since.

And one more thing….

Disappearing horse: Three months after a horse mysteriously disappeared from a farm near Edmonton, the animal reappeared not far from home on Christmas Eve.