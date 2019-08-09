

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada is joining several other nations in issuing a travel advisory against visits to Hong Kong amid mass demonstrations in the city. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Travel warning: The federal government has issued a travel advisory urging Canadians travelling to Hong Kong to exercise "a high degree of caution" due to escalating protests in the city.

2. B.C. murder suspects: Following the RCMP's announcement that they believe they have found the bodies of the two B.C. murder suspects, many questions remain about the case that gripped the country for nearly three weeks.

3. Canadian debt: Canadian consumers of Chase Bank users are now off the hook for their credit card debt. The institution said it is forgiving all outstanding debt owed by its Canadian users as it exits the market.

4. Animal abuse: The RCMP is investigating after a B.C. dairy farm owner's security cameras caught a man and woman allegedly shooting a newborn calf with arrows before taking off with the animal.

5. Screeched in: Late-night TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel is looking to switch jobs after launching his campaign to be the mayor of Dildo, Newfoundland in the latest gag on his show.

One more thing…

Abbey Road: It has been 50 years since the iconic photograph for the cover of The Beatles' "Abbey Road" album was taken. Now, thousands of fans visit the London street every year to walk in the group's footsteps.