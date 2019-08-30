

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Federal Court has ordered Air Canada to pay a total of $21,000 to two francophones for repeated violations of their language rights, including seatbelts on which the instruction to "lift" was marked only in English. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. B.C. overdose death: At the funeral of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni, whose apparent overdose death was filmed and posted on social media, his family made an emotional plea for witnesses to come forward.

2. Tropical storm: Florida is bracing for what may be the strongest hurricane to hit its east coast in nearly three decades as Hurricane Dorian continues to garner strength in its approach to the U.S. coast.

3. Drone delivery: A B.C. pharmacy has recently completed the first-ever drone trial with pharmaceuticals in Canada, meaning prescriptions could soon be delivered right to your doorstep.

4. God's Lake First Nation: A remote Manitoba First Nation has activated a state of emergency as it deals with an ongoing suicide crisis as well as issues with meth, drug and alcohol addictions.

5. Brexit: Hugh Grant launched an expletive-ridden rant on Twitter against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament for five weeks as part of his Brexit plans.

One more thing…

When life gives you lemons: A pair of New York police officers is earning praise after they were called to shut down a neighbourhood lemonade stand and bought drinks instead.