

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian patients and medical experts are sounding the alarm on the life-threatening risks of having plastic surgery abroad, where ultra-cheap procedures can lead to severe consequences. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Cosmetic surgery: In a CTV News exclusive, three Canadian women are warning others of the health price of cheap plastic surgery after they suffered life-threatening complications, including a gaping hole in one's abdomen.

2. Manhunt continues: Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a report of two young males resembling the B.C. murder suspects travelling in a suspicious vehicle in the northern town of Kapuskasing.

3. Credit card changes: The Quebec government has issued several changes to credit card payments in an effort to help those in the province manage their debt more effectively.

4. Bear attack: A B.C. mountain biker is crediting his pocketknife with saving his life after he desperately fought off an attacking grizzly bear that the man says wouldn't let him out of its grips.

5. Troubling toothache: Dentists in India removed a shocking 526 teeth from a seven-year-old boy's mouth in what they are calling the first-ever documented case of its kind.

One more thing…

Toilet etiquette: Staff at Lake O'Hara in British Columbia's Yoho National Park has installed new signs asking users to sit rather than stand to show international visitors how to properly use outhouses.