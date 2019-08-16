

CTVNews.ca Staff





All but 12 of 100 homes evacuated after an explosion in a southwestern Ontario city have been cleared for residents to return. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. House explosion: A woman has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle slammed into a home in London, Ont. and hit a gas line, causing a major explosion that injured six first responders and one civilian.

2. SNC-Lavalin affair: When the ethics commissioner found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had contravened the Conflict of Interest Act for trying to influence then-justice minister Jody-Wilson-Raybould, many Canadians were surprised to learn that there would be no punishment.

3. Phishing scam: In a single transaction, taxpayers lost $1.04 million after the City of Saskatoon says it fell victim to a fraudster posing as a construction company executive.

4. Land purchase: U.S. President Donald Trump has talked to allies about buying Greenland for the United States, but aides say they have not taken his comments seriously.

5. Cyber spies: In an unorthodox recruitment effort, Canada's electronic spy agency has teamed up with an Ottawa escape room company to track down potential new hires.

One more thing…

Safety video: Despite more than 250,000 views on Twitter, some social media users are scratching their heads as to the meaning of a video posted by the Saskatchewan Safety Council.