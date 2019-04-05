

CTVNews.ca Staff





First responders who rushed to the scene of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash say they are still struggling to cope with memories of the horrific scene nearly one year later. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. SNC-Lavalin affair: Former cabinet minister Jane Philpott won't be pushing to make more information on the SNC-Lavalin scandal public; she told CTV's Power Play that Canadians already know enough to judge the Trudeau government's actions.

2. Humboldt Broncos: When paramedics Jessica Brost and Barry Thompson arrived at the scene of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, they say "it was like a career of tragedy in one event."

3. Breast implants: Health Canada is moving toward banning textured breast implants following outcry from patients diagnosed with cancer linked to their implants and similar bans around the world.

4. Trump on Canada: U.S. President Donald Trump publicly bragged about pressuring Canada to accept his terms for a new NAFTA saying the negotiators were "not at all nice" during the talks, but he "made them nice."

5. Gas pumps: The premier of British Columbia says the provincial government will consider "some relief" for those who can't afford gas prices that are at record highs following new taxes.

One more thing…

Clogging toilets: There is no such thing as a flushable wipe, no matter what a package is telling you, says the Canadian researcher behind a new study into flushability.