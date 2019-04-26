

CTVNews.ca Staff





Flooding concerns rise as Quebec Public Security officials evacuate an area west of Montreal as flooding continues in eastern Canada; Ottawa's mayor declares a state of emergency over the rising waters; and relief efforts continue in New Brunswick. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Severe flooding: Several neighbourhoods in Ontario's cottage country have been evacuated and with more rain on the way, residents say they fear things are about to get worse.

2. Cancer patient: A Nova Scotia mom tearfully called out Premier Stephen McNeil in a video that has gone viral, saying her cancer went undiagnosed for years because of the province's broken health care system.

3. Facebook leak: A new report on a major leak of Facebook users' personal data has shed new light on the number of Canadians impacted and what kind of information was harvested from them.

4. Unidentified victim: Ontario Provincial Police have released a facial reconstruction sketch of an unidentified man found dead along the Ottawa River two years ago in hopes it will provide clues into the victim's identity.

5. Plastics ban: Single-use plastic and Styrofoam food packaging could be banned in Montreal by next April as the city works to reduce the amount of material that goes into its recycling bins and garbage.

One more thing…

Mystery dealer: German automaker Daimler, which makes armoured limousines used by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, says it has no idea where he got them and has no business dealings with the North.