

CTVNews.ca Staff





After London police arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the U.S. charged him with conspiring to steal government secrets. Now, the U.K. must decide whether or not to extradite him. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. WikiLeaks arrest: Britain's opposition says the government should oppose the extradition of Assange to the United States while some countries are considering offering him political asylum.

2. Hospital germs: They're used to give hospital patients privacy in shared rooms, but a new study has found that bedside curtains may be harbouring dangerous drug-resistant germs for months at a time.

3. Alberta election: Gay-straight alliance members worry that if the United Conservative Party wins the Alberta election, Jason Kenney will scrap legislation preventing school staff from outing LGBTQ youth to their parents.

4. Elevator incident: Investigators are trying to figure out how a 45-year-old man in a mobility scooter fell three floors down an elevator shaft in a downtown Toronto condo building.

5. Cup of joe: The Swiss government says it will end its emergency stockpile of coffee by 2022 after declaring that the bean is "not essential" for human survival.

One more thing…

Self-penned obituary: A Canadian woman who died of cancer wrote her own obituary urging people to not "take the small stuff so seriously and live a little."