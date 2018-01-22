

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Yazidi boy wants a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss the plight suffered by children of the religious minority in Iraq; plus an Edmonton mother is accusing the Stollery Children’s Hospital of negligence after an IV line caused serious injury to her three-year-old daughter's hand.

Plus for "Money Monday," a look at the new maternal leave rules in place in Canada.

1. Injuries suffered: An Edmonton mother is accusing the Stollery Children’s Hospital of negligence after an IV line caused serious injury to her three-year-old daughter's hand.

2. Hefty hydro bill: A man has been hit with a $1,400 hydro bill after Manitoba Hydro mistakenly told him his solar panels produced more than enough electricity to power his home.

3. Meeting with Trudeau: A Yazidi boy held captive by militants in Iraq for three years before being reunited with his family in Winnipeg is looking to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to raise awareness about the challenges Yazidi children face.

4. Unknown crises: A global aid organization has compiled a list of the top 10 most under-reported humanitarian crises of the past year.

5. Meals for free: A Syrian-Canadian restaurant owner is taking a few hours every day to serve meals for Moncton's homeless population.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": New parents are being offered a chance for a longer maternity leave, but experts say those who do should be prepared for lower weekly benefits.