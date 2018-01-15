

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. President Donald Trump says he is ‘the least racist person’ reporters have interviewed, and Sears officially closes its remaining doors in Canada. Plus, why one sea turtle population is now 99 per cent female.

1. Trump’s defence. After making vulgar comments about Haiti and African nations, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters Sunday: “I am not a racist.”

2. Brazen shooting. A targeted shooting on a busy Vancouver street left three people injured on Saturday evening, including one "innocent" teen, according to police.

3. Extreme flooding. Heavy rains and unseasonably warm temperatures resulted in dangerous flooding in parts of Atlantic Canada, forcing some people to flee their homes.

4. Dangerous border crossing. Another asylum seeker who crossed the U.S-Canada border near Emerson, Man., has suffered severe frostbite in the cold weather.

5. Goodbye Sears. The few remaining Sears Canada stores closed their doors for good on Sunday, following the retailer’s bankruptcy and liquidation sales.

...And one more thing:

New research has found that female green sea turtle hatchlings are outnumbering males by a staggering ratio thanks to rising temperatures near the northern tip of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Researchers say the gender imbalance poses a serious threat to the species.