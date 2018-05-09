3 big stories you might have missed on Wednesday, May 9, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, during an event to celebrate military mothers and spouses. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Comparing U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the Iran nuclear deal to his recent dialogue with North Korea, plus video appears to show flowers being stolen from a Toronto van attack memorial, and the faces of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a new Canadian coin.
1. Trump’s Iran and North Korea relationship, compared
U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal while opening a dialogue with North Korea is showing how his impulsiveness can lead him into paradoxical directions.
Several videos from a memorial site for the Toronto van attack victims appear to show a woman stealing flowers and a vase.
The video shows a confrontation between three people and a woman at Olive Square Park in Toronto, near the intersection where 10 people were killed and more than a dozen were injured by a speeding van three weeks ago.
Facebook videos of the incident have amassed more than 100,000 views combined.
The Royal Canadian Mint has unveiled a $20 coin to commemorate the upcoming royal wedding.
The 99.99 per cent silver coin displays Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a smiling embrace and features three Swarovski crystals.
The couple is scheduled to be married at Windsor Castle in England on May 19.