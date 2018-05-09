

CTVNews.ca Staff





Comparing U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the Iran nuclear deal to his recent dialogue with North Korea, plus video appears to show flowers being stolen from a Toronto van attack memorial, and the faces of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a new Canadian coin.

1. Trump’s Iran and North Korea relationship, compared

U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal while opening a dialogue with North Korea is showing how his impulsiveness can lead him into paradoxical directions.

2. Memorial flower theft

Several videos from a memorial site for the Toronto van attack victims appear to show a woman stealing flowers and a vase.

The video shows a confrontation between three people and a woman at Olive Square Park in Toronto, near the intersection where 10 people were killed and more than a dozen were injured by a speeding van three weeks ago.

Facebook videos of the incident have amassed more than 100,000 views combined.

3. A royal coin

The Royal Canadian Mint has unveiled a $20 coin to commemorate the upcoming royal wedding.

The 99.99 per cent silver coin displays Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a smiling embrace and features three Swarovski crystals.

The couple is scheduled to be married at Windsor Castle in England on May 19.